Israeli Occupation Warplanes Target High-Ranking Houthi Leader
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation media outlets reported on Saturday that Israeli warplanes launched a "dramatic" attack on Yemen tonight, indicating that it was an assassination attempt on a "Houthi official."
The Israeli occupation broadcasting authority reported that Israel carried out an assassination attempt in Yemen, and that it would be a significant event if the attack succeeded.
The Israeli channel 12 reported that the attack was extremely significant and "targeted a senior Houthi leader."
Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported that two "very important" targets were assassinated in Tehran and Yemen. (end)
