Thousands Expected To Demonstrate In Swiss 'Feminist Strike'
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Organisers of the annual event say equality between men and women in Switzerland is still a long way off. Women earn on average CHF1,364 ($1,679) less than men, despite a legal right to equal pay, according to the Swiss Trade Union Federation, which adds that more than half of Swiss firms do not comply with the legal obligation to carry out equal pay analyses.
Unions say these policies have failed, and are therefore calling for compulsory checks and fines for companies which refuse to check their pay practices or which discriminate.
“We are not satisfied with the government's announcement that it will wait until the end of 2027 to finish its analysis of the Equality Act. We plan to demand more immediate measures,” Cyrielle Huguenot, central secretary of the trade union federation, told Keystone-ATS.More More Switzerland leads the way in the fight against 'unexplained' wage gaps
This content was published on Jul 9, 2024 Switzerland's attempts to eliminate the gender pay gap are attracting attention worldwide.Read more: Switzerland leads the way in the fight against 'unexplained' wage gaps
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment