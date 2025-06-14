Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thousands Expected To Demonstrate In Swiss 'Feminist Strike'

2025-06-14 02:07:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Women are taking to the streets in 25 Swiss towns and cities on Saturday to mark the"feminist strike". This content was published on June 14, 2025 - 13:24 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Organisers of the annual event say equality between men and women in Switzerland is still a long way off. Women earn on average CHF1,364 ($1,679) less than men, despite a legal right to equal pay, according to the Swiss Trade Union Federation, which adds that more than half of Swiss firms do not comply with the legal obligation to carry out equal pay analyses.

Unions say these policies have failed, and are therefore calling for compulsory checks and fines for companies which refuse to check their pay practices or which discriminate.

“We are not satisfied with the government's announcement that it will wait until the end of 2027 to finish its analysis of the Equality Act. We plan to demand more immediate measures,” Cyrielle Huguenot, central secretary of the trade union federation, told Keystone-ATS.

More More Switzerland leads the way in the fight against 'unexplained' wage gaps

This content was published on Jul 9, 2024 Switzerland's attempts to eliminate the gender pay gap are attracting attention worldwide.

Read more: Switzerland leads the way in the fight against 'unexplained' wage gaps

