BJP's Allegations Of Lalu Yadav Disrespecting Ambedkar 'False', 'Politically Motivated': Tejashwi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 14 (IANS) Facing flak from the BJP over a viral photograph from Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday celebration - where a photograph of Dr B.R. Ambedkar was allegedly placed near his feet - RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has come out strongly in defence of his father, calling the allegations completely false and politically motivated.

Speaking with the media persons in Patna after a public programme organised by the Pal community, Tejashwi lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of using lies and propaganda for political gain.

“The BJP is a big liar party (Badka Jhutha Party). They are falsely accusing Lalu Yadav of insulting Dr Ambedkar. These people have no connection with Ambedkar's values, his fight for social justice, or his principles,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav reminded the audience that during Lalu Yadav's tenure, numerous statues of Dr Ambedkar were installed across the state as a mark of respect.

“Even today, at the age of 78 and after undergoing a kidney transplant, Lalu Yadav meets people for 10 hours a day. Despite this, the BJP is shamelessly trying to malign his image with baseless allegations,” he added.

The controversy began after a viral video showed a supporter gifting a photo of Dr Ambedkar during Lalu Yadav's 78th birthday.

BJP leaders, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Rajiv Ranjan Singh and others accused Lalu Yadav of disrespecting the architect of the Constitution by placing the photo near his feet.

In a significant announcement at an event organised by the Pal community in Sri Krishna Memorial Hall, Tejashwi Yadav also promised to implement 100 per cent domicile law if the Mahagathbandhan is voted back to power in Bihar.

“We will bring a 100 per cent domicile policy under which preference in government jobs will be given to residents of Bihar. This will help ensure greater opportunities for local youth,” he declared.

The proposed domicile law is expected to become a key issue in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, as political parties seek to consolidate support among local communities.