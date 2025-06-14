Keolis MHI Drives Social Impact Through Blood Donation Campaign Ahead Of World Blood Donor Day

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the lead-up to World Blood Donor Day, observed annually on June 14, Keolis MHI, the leading transportation company, proudly partnered with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to organize a blood donation drive. This initiative Highlights Keolis MHI's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and aligns with the UAE's national vision of becoming a global leader in community engagement and sustainable development. The 2025 World Blood Donor Day campaign, "Give blood, give hope: together we save lives," highlights the life-saving power of community through blood donation, inspiring new and existing donors with real stories.Keolis MHI's blood donation campaign, held in collaboration with the DHA, reflected the company's values : Imagine, Care, Commit. Employees eagerly participated, demonstrating Keolis MHI's strong belief in how individual actions can significantly boost community well-being.“At Keolis MHI, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Adel Al Awadhi, Marketing and Communications Director at Keolis MHI.“Blood donation is a critical act that can save lives, and we were honored to partner with the DHA to ensure a readily available blood supply for those in need. This drive reflected our core values of community engagement and social responsibility.”The campaign also served as a platform to raise awareness about the urgent need for blood transfusions across a variety of medical scenarios, from emergency surgeries to chronic treatments. By encouraging a culture of voluntary donation, Keolis MHI contributed to building a more resilient and responsive healthcare system for the UAE.More Than a Donation: A Collective Act of PurposeKeolis MHI's involvement went beyond simply organizing an event, it demonstrated a strategic alignment with the UAE's CSR agenda and the national drive to promote public health and sustainable community development.“Blood donation offers a deeply personal reward, with donors experiencing the satisfaction of potentially saving someone and strengthening their sense of purpose,” Mr. Al Awadhi explained.“It also reinforces social responsibility and allows individuals to witness the impact of collective action firsthand.”By actively promoting employee participation and promoting the value of giving back, Keolis MHI reinforced its position as a responsible corporate citizen. The initiative not only contributed to public health but also helped build stronger emotional ties within the company and the wider community.Supporting the UAE's Vision for CSRThe UAE government has consistently championed CSR principles, encouraging both public and private sectors to integrate social responsibility into the core of their operations. In alignment with this national vision, and with 2025 designated as the Year of Community, Keolis MHI continues to lead by example through impactful initiatives that contribute to the country's economic, social, and environmental development.“Keolis MHI is committed to being a catalyst for positive change in the UAE,” Mr. Al Awadhi added.“By actively engaging in initiatives like the blood donation drive, we align ourselves with the UAE's vision of establishing the country as a global leader in corporate social responsibility. Our participation reflects our belief in the power of collective action to create a lasting impact and contribute to the betterment of society.”As we look ahead, we remain committed to engaging in initiatives that support public health, empower our people, and contribute to building a stronger, more compassionate society. At Keolis MHI, we encourage everyone, individuals and organizations alike, to take part in this global movement and experience the true power of giving.

