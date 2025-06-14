403
Online Disruption Impacts Major Apps
(MENAFN) A significant internet disruption affected users on Thursday, causing a number of high-traffic websites to go offline.
Several well-known services, such as Spotify and the communication platform Discord, faced interruptions that impacted tens of thousands of individuals.
The interference was traced to an issue involving Alphabet’s Google Cloud, which acknowledged that numerous tools were encountering varying levels of operational difficulties.
"Our engineers are continuing to mitigate the issue and we have confirmation that the issue is recovered in some locations," Google Cloud said.
The problem is believed to originate from technical difficulties with Google Cloud, which supports much of the internet’s background framework.
Based on information from Downdetector, more than 10,000 users in the U.S. flagged Google Cloud problems, while Spotify experienced upwards of 44,000 disruption notices around 2:46 p.m. ET.
The site, which monitors outages using user-submitted feedback, also logged over 4,000 reports for both Google Meet and the Google search engine, and more than 8,000 for Discord.
Efforts to contact Discord were unsuccessful, and Spotify has not yet responded to requests for a statement.
As Downdetector relies on crowdsourced data, the actual number of impacted users could be higher or lower than reported.
