The Silverdene Luxury Launches Acne Defence Cleanser Balm For Clearer, Healthier Skin
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Infused with tea tree, clove, and peppermint oil – gentle yet powerful skincare for acne-prone and sensitive skin
The Silverdene Luxury, a skincare brand known for blending luxury with effectiveness, is proud to introduce its latest innovation – the Acne Defence Cleanser Balm, a unique balm cleanser that not only deeply purifies the skin but also soothes and nourishes it from within.
Formulated with a potent combination of clove oil, peppermint oil, kiwi extract, and tea tree oil, this acne cleanser is designed for people struggling with acne, oily skin, sun damage, or sensitivity. With a lightweight balm-to-foam texture, it gently removes 99% of excess oil, makeup, and impurities without stripping the skin's natural moisture.
“We wanted to create a daily cleanser that works hard to fight acne and oiliness, but is still gentle enough for sensitive skin,” said a spokesperson from The Silverdene Luxury.“This balm cleanser does exactly that-while also giving your skin a refreshing, cooling boost every time you wash your face.”
Key Benefits of the Acne Defence Cleanser Balm:
.Deeply cleanses without over-drying
.Soothes acne inflammation and redness
.Tackles oiliness, hyperpigmentation, and dark circles
.Helps reverse sun damage and reduce signs of premature aging
.Infused with silver flakes for natural antibacterial action
.Maintains the skin's pH balance
.Dermatologist tested, paraben-free, and hypoallergenic
Why This Balm Cleanser Stands Out:
.Clove oil helps reduce redness, swelling, and acne marks
.Peppermint oil cools and calms irritated skin
.Tea tree oil combats acne-causing bacteria
.Kiwi extract brightens and refreshes the skin
.Silver flakes provide antibacterial protection and boost radiance
The tea tree cleanser formula is perfect for daily use and is safe for oily, combination, and sensitive skin types. It's a smart choice for people who want a multi-benefit product that addresses acne and skin sensitivity together.
How to Use?
1.Apply a small amount to wet skin
2.Gently massage into face until it foams
3.Rinse thoroughly with water and pat dry
4.Follow with an anti-acne toner or serum for best results
This is more than just an acne cleanser-it's a complete skin defense solution for everyday use. It not only purifies your pores but also leaves your skin soft, balanced, and visibly clearer.
Where to Buy?
The Acne Defence Cleanser Balm is available now on the official website:
CommentsNo comment