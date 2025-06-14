Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CBI Books Supertech, Its Promoter RK Arora For Cheating IDBI Bank Of ₹126.07 Crore


2025-06-14 09:01:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against Noida-based real estate developer Supertech, its promoter RK Arora and others for allegedly cheating IDBI Bank to the tune of ₹126.07 crore, officials said on Saturday.

Alongside Arora, the construction firm's whole-time directors Sangita Arora, Mohit Arora, Parul Arora, Vikas Kansal, Pradeep Kumar, Anil Kumar Sharma, and Anil Kumar Jain were named in the FIR, apart from the company itself, according to the officials.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

