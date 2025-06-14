Manohar Lal Reviews Progress Of Strategic Nuclear Power Project

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Saturday visited the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) to review the progress of the nuclear power project, being implemented by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) under the Department of Atomic Energy.

The project involves setting up 4x700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).

Once completed, 50 per cent of the electricity generated will be allocated to Haryana, significantly boosting the state's energy capacity, according to a statement by Power MInistry.

Commercial operation at the plant are expected by March 2031.

The minister was also apprised of NPCIL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. A total of Rs 75 crore has been spent on community development activities such as construction of roads, schools, provision of medical vans, and development of an Astro Turf Hockey Ground.

Skill development initiatives and public awareness programs have also been conducted in schools, NCC camps, and civil service training programmes. The“Atom on Wheels” mobile exhibition van was highlighted as a key outreach initiative to educate and engage the public on nuclear energy and safety.

Manohar Lal appreciated NPCIL's efforts and reiterated the importance of nuclear power in achieving clean, safe, and reliable energy for the nation's future.

Last month, Manohar Lal said the Centre has asked state governments to examine the feasibility of setting up nuclear power plants.

The Centre also asked Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to explore the possibility of establishing a nuclear power facility as a long-term measure for energy security and sustainability in the coastal state.

The Union Minister said that India was currently generating eight gigawatts of nuclear power while the aim is to generate 100 gigawatts by 2047.

Highlighting the importance of operational efficiency, the Minister encouraged Goa to further reduce utility losses and integrate more Renewable Energy into the grid. He mentioned that this would help lower the cost of power supply and enhance overall performance.

