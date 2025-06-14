Barzan Holdings Signs Deals To Supply Weapons, Ammunition To Indonesian Military

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Barzan Holdings, the investment arm of Qatar's Ministry of Defense, is expanding its strategic partnerships in Indonesia with the signing of three major agreements to supply the Indonesian army.

The deals, which were signed on the sidelines of Indo Defense Expo and Forum, represent a significant milestone in advancing bilateral defense cooperation between Qatar and Indonesia.

During the exhibition, Barzan Holdings signed an agreement with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense to supply rifles and ammunition to the Indonesian army. The agreement was signed by Eng. Mohamed bin Badr Al-Sadah, Group CEO of Barzan Holdings, and General Yusuf Johari from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense.

Barzan Holdings also signed two agreements with REPUBLIKORP to collaborate on the development of a local ammunition factory in Indonesia through a joint venture.

The signing ceremonies were led by Barzan Holdings Group CEO, who represented the company throughout Indo Defense Expo and Forum, underscoring the group's commitment to expanding its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

A central focus of Barzan Holdings' engagement at the exhibition was its strategic partnership with Indonesia Defense Systems Technologies (IDST), the national defense group and primary gateway to the Indonesian market. IDST co-exhibited with Barzan Holdings, showcasing jointly developed defense solutions that highlight the strength and innovation of their collaboration.

Barzan Holdings' participation in Indo Defense Expo and Forum and the successful signing of these agreements reflect the group's commitment to fostering long-term strategic relationships with Indonesia, as part of its global strategy to engage in impactful partnerships worldwide.

During the exhibition, Barzan Holdings showcased its extensive capabilities, including innovations in modular weapons systems, command and control technologies, counter-UAS solutions, and unmanned surface vehicles among other AI-enabled pioneering systems.

The latest MoUs lay the foundation for deeper cooperation in defense technology development and represent a significant step forward in Qatari-Indonesian relations.