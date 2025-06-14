BJP MP Dinesh Sharma Slams Congress, RJD For Politicising Ambedkar Legacy And Air India Tragedy
Commenting on the video clip which went viral when the ex-Bihar CM Lalu Yadav was celebrating his 78th birthday earlier this week wherein a portrait of Dr B.R. Ambedkar is seen placed near Lalu Yadav's feet, Sharma speaking to IANS said,“It is well known how the Congress and RJD treat the legacy of Dr Ambedkar. Their arrogance is evident. Nehru deliberately defeated Ambedkar despite knowing his capability and denied him the Bharat Ratna. Even Indira Gandhi awarded it to herself but ignored Ambedkar.”
He said leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, who align with the Congress, have no moral ground to speak on Ambedkar.“These people only remember Ambedkar when it suits their political agenda. But the truth is, they have consistently sidelined his contributions,” Sharma said.
The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in honouring Ambedkar through the development of the 'Panchteerth'-five key sites associated with Ambedkar's life and work.“The BJP has genuinely honoured Babasaheb, unlike those who merely use his name during elections.”
Reacting emotionally to the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, Sharma said he had a personal connection with former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who is from the region.“I have worked closely with Rupani ji. He was a kind and decent man-former CM, former BJP state president, and MLA. This is a very painful moment for all of us. The entire nation is grieving.”
Criticising the Congress for allegedly using the tragedy for political mileage, he said,“At such a time, when the country is mourning, the Congress is trying to gain politically. Rahul Gandhi himself once called these 'lame horses' who need to be removed. These are the kind of people in their party,” he said.
“Criticise the government, but don't exploit the pain of people for political gain,” he added.
