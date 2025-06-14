“Last Bell” Rings In Khankendi As Graduates Of 1988 Also Honored In Symbolic Ceremony
According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Agdara and Khojaly districts, the event was held in a solemn and celebratory atmosphere, uniting generations under one purpose-honoring education and national unity.
The ceremony was attended by Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Agdara and Khojaly districts, along with representatives from the Ministry of Science and Education, school staff, students, parents, families of martyrs, and veterans.
The event began with the national anthem and a minute of silence in memory of those who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
In his remarks, Deputy Special Representative Sabuhi Gahramanov emphasized that the country's continued progress under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, particularly in the field of education, is shaping a generation of educated, patriotic, and state-minded youth.
“Today, young people in Azerbaijan are not only knowledgeable and active but also nationally conscious. All necessary conditions have been created for them to study in leading universities abroad in fields critical to our nation's future,” he noted.
The ceremony concluded with musical and artistic performances by the students.
It is noteworthy that this year, 14 students graduated from Secondary School No. 4 in Khankendi, marking another step forward in the city's reintegration and educational revival.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment