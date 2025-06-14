“Last Bell” Rings In Khankendi As Graduates Of 1988 Also Honored In Symbolic Ceremony

MENAFN - AzerNews) The“Last Bell” ceremony was held at Secondary School No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi in the city of Khankendi, marking not only the graduation of this year's students, but also paying tribute to those who graduated in 1988 but were unable to celebrate their milestone due to past conflict,reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Agdara and Khojaly districts, the event was held in a solemn and celebratory atmosphere, uniting generations under one purpose-honoring education and national unity.

The ceremony was attended by Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Agdara and Khojaly districts, along with representatives from the Ministry of Science and Education, school staff, students, parents, families of martyrs, and veterans.

The event began with the national anthem and a minute of silence in memory of those who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, Deputy Special Representative Sabuhi Gahramanov emphasized that the country's continued progress under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, particularly in the field of education, is shaping a generation of educated, patriotic, and state-minded youth.

“Today, young people in Azerbaijan are not only knowledgeable and active but also nationally conscious. All necessary conditions have been created for them to study in leading universities abroad in fields critical to our nation's future,” he noted.

The ceremony concluded with musical and artistic performances by the students.

It is noteworthy that this year, 14 students graduated from Secondary School No. 4 in Khankendi, marking another step forward in the city's reintegration and educational revival.