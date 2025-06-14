Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh Booked For Alleged Misconduct At Hyderabad Pub Read On
Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh was recently booked by the Gachibowli police following an alleged altercation at a popular Hyderabad pub, Prism, where she had gone to celebrate her birthday last month. According to several media outlets, an argument broke out between Kalpika and the pub staff, prompting the arrival of the police. Despite the authorities being present, the actress reportedly continued to behave aggressively and used offensive language toward the pub employees.
Kalesh b/w a Lady and Restaurant staff (Kalpika Ganesh, an actress went on a complete abuse, hitting & screaming spree after a restaurant where she was celebrating her birthday refused to give her a complementary cake twitter/NiBsIq8Pfa
- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 14, 2025
Sources close to the incident mentioned that the commotion began after Kalpika was denied permission to bring in an outside birthday cake. In a complaint submitted by the pub's management, it was alleged that she damaged property, threw plates, made derogatory comments about staff members, and refused to calm down even after the police intervened. Video clips capturing the verbal clash have been circulating widely on social media.
Career Highlights of Kalpika Ganesh
Kalpika Ganesh began her career in the Telugu film industry with the 2009 film Prayanam. Over the years, she has appeared in several supporting roles in notable films such as Orange, Julayi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, HIT: The First Case, and Yashoda. Her most recent film appearance was in Atharva (2023).
Apart from her film work, Kalpika has made a mark in the digital space with her roles in the Zee5 web series Ekkadiki Ee Parugu and Loser. She earned recognition as a performer with a 'Best Actress' award for her role in the short film Malli Kaludham, and also directed a short titled Perfect Coffee, according to IMDb.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment