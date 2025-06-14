Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Arash Drones Strike Multiple Israeli Sites


2025-06-14 06:06:55
(MENAFN) Iranian-made Arash kamikaze drones struck multiple sites in Israel early Saturday, according to a report by a local news agency. The attack marks a sharp intensification in hostilities between the two nations following a deadly escalation.

The Arash drone, engineered by Iranian military specialists, is a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle with a reach exceeding 2,000 kilometers. Designed for strategic precision strikes, the drone is capable of hitting high-value targets far beyond Iran’s borders.

The drone strikes came just hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced a coordinated military campaign targeting dozens of Israeli sites, including military facilities and airbases. The IRGC stated the operation was a direct response to Israeli airstrikes carried out earlier on Friday, which they say resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian military officials, notable nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In its official statement, the IRGC described the retaliation as a necessary act of defense, saying it was aimed at delivering a firm and proportionate response to what they termed an unjustified and deadly Israeli assault.

The incident marks one of the most serious escalations between Iran and Israel in recent months, raising concerns of broader regional instability.

