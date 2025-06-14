KOORUI Launches 34-Inch Curved Monitor 34E6UC Globally, Empowering Hybrid Work And Immersive Entertainment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --A 34-inchdesigned to meet the growing demand for hybrid work tools and immersive digital experiences.









*KOORUI 34E6UC Launches 34" 180Hz Curved Display to Power Hybrid Work and Home Entertainment

As remote work and home entertainment become popular trends, consumers are seeking display solutions that support seamless multitasking , vivid visuals , and ergonomic comfort . According to IDC, demand for ultra-wide monitors has grown over 15% year-over-year, driven by professionals, gamers, and digital creators.

KOORUI 34E6UC meets the rising demand for immersive, high-performance displays with a 3440×1440 WQHD resolution that delivers razor-sharp detail and enhanced workspace. Its 1000R curved screen wraps around the viewer's field of vision, creating a deeply immersive experience-perfect for cinematic entertainment and focused multitasking.

The 180Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth visuals, especially in fast-paced games where every frame counts, while the 1ms MPRT minimizes motion blur for sharp, responsive action. HDR400 certification further enhances image quality with richer contrast, deeper blacks, and more vibrant colors-ideal for both content creation and media consumption.

Designed with versatility in mind, the monitor covers 90% of the DCI-P3 and 125% of the sRGB color gamuts, offering professional-grade color accuracy for designers, video editors, and digital artists. Its ergonomic stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, allowing users to maintain optimal posture and comfort during long hours of work or play.

“34E6UC was built to bridge productivity and entertainment in one expansive screen,” said by KOORUI Brand Manager Mr. Hunter. “It's designed to support everything from professional workflows to immersive gameplay.”

The 34E6UC is now available on Amazon US , and is featured as a key pick for Prime Day 2025 , offering consumers access to premium specs at highly competitive value.

About KOORUI

Powered by HKC 's semiconductor display expertise, KOORUI blends innovative panel manufacturing with human-centered product design. Its monitor lineup empowers creators, gamers, and professionals around the globe with reliable, high-performance visual solutions.

Press Contact:

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at