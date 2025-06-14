403
Investigation begins of recovered Black Box
(MENAFN) A crucial piece of evidence has been located at the scene of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, where a flight bound for London went down shortly after takeoff, killing nearly everyone on board.
India’s civil aviation authorities announced on Friday that the flight data recorder—commonly known as a black box—was recovered within 28 hours of the accident by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), according to officials.
Tragically, only one of the 242 passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft survived the incident, which saw the plane plunge into a nearby residential area just under a minute after takeoff. Reports indicated that at least eight individuals on the ground also lost their lives due to the crash.
"The [recovery of the black box] marks an important step forward in the investigation" and will "significantly aid the inquiry" into the disaster, Mr Kinjarapu said.
Commercial aircraft are typically equipped with two black boxes—robust electronic devices designed to survive extreme conditions. One unit records flight parameters such as speed and altitude, while the other captures cockpit audio, offering investigators insight into conversations between pilots and any unusual sounds leading up to the crash.
The AAIB is heading the investigation, with additional assistance from expert teams based in the US and the UK. Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, has pledged its full cooperation. "Boeing's chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, said the company was supporting the investigation."
As families mourn the loss of loved ones and await answers, the recovery of the black box brings hope for a clearer understanding of what went wrong during the ill-fated flight.
