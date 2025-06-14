403
Kanye West changes his legal name yet again to Bible name
(MENAFN) American rapper and multiple Grammy Award winner Kanye West has reportedly altered his legal name once again—this time to ‘Ye Ye’—according to various media outlets citing newly filed business documents.
The updated name appeared in recent filings submitted by Hussain Lalani, West’s chief financial officer. Documents tied to West’s enterprises, including Yeezy Apparel, Getting Out Our Dreams Inc., and Yeezy Record Label LLC, now list ‘Ye Ye’ as a key figure associated with the companies.
While West has not issued an official public statement confirming the name change, activity on social media suggests a shift in branding. He hinted at the move on X (formerly Twitter), where he indicated that he would no longer be using the @kanyewest handle. Despite this, no replacement account has been launched, and his Instagram profile still bears the username ‘Ye’.
This marks another evolution in the rapper’s personal branding. In 2018, he began using the mononym ‘Ye’, which also served as the title of his eighth studio album. Reflecting on the change, he once stated, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you’. So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.” He also explained: “It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”
That same year, he declared on social media, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” and in 2021, a California judge officially approved his petition to legally adopt the single name.
More recently, West has been at the center of widespread controversy. Earlier this year, he drew global condemnation for calling himself a “Nazi” and voicing support for Adolf Hitler. He was also seen wearing—and selling—clothing emblazoned with a swastika symbol on his online store.
As of now, West has not addressed the ‘Ye Ye’ name change publicly, and it remains unclear whether this is a personal rebranding or strictly related to his business entities.
