Several More Ukrainian Children Brought Back From Occupation And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, several more Ukrainian children have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories and from Russia.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram .

"Among them is a girl who was forced at school to sing the Russian national anthem, draw the Russian tricolor, and was threatened with being registered for speaking the Ukrainian language. A boy who was beaten and bullied for being Ukrainian and forced to perform with a portrait of a Russian soldier at a concert for May 9," Yermak stated.

He also said that among the rescued children is one whose home was searched three times by armed FSB officers because the family refused to obtain Russian passports. A girl who was taken to so-called "re-education camps," where she was forced to run with a rifle, plant tripwires, and dig trenches. A boy who spent three years hiding at home and studying in a Ukrainian online school, and who can now finally hug his brother, who was recently released from captivity.

"I thank the Save Ukraine team and other partners for helping organize the rescue mission. We are fulfilling the President's mission - to bring every Ukrainian child back," Yermak emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the European Court of Human Rights has initiated proceedings regarding the illegal adoption of Ukrainian children by Russians in Crimea.