Russians Launch Four Airstrikes At Huliaipole Community, Injuring One Person
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram .
“Russians launched at least four airstrikes at Novohryhorivka,” Fedorov noted.
A fire broke out. Preliminary information indicates that one person was injured.Read also: Russian shelling kills two, injures six in Donetsk region over past day
As Ukrinform reported earlier, throughout the past day Russian forces launched 498 strikes at 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, damaging private houses, apartments in multi-storey buildings, and vehicles.
