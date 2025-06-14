Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Launch Four Airstrikes At Huliaipole Community, Injuring One Person

Russians Launch Four Airstrikes At Huliaipole Community, Injuring One Person


2025-06-14 05:27:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Huliaipole community of Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of four Russian airstrikes, one person was injured, houses were destroyed, and a fire broke out in one of the buildings.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram .

“Russians launched at least four airstrikes at Novohryhorivka,” Fedorov noted.

A fire broke out. Preliminary information indicates that one person was injured.

Read also: Russian shelling kills two, injures six in Donetsk region over past day

As Ukrinform reported earlier, throughout the past day Russian forces launched 498 strikes at 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, damaging private houses, apartments in multi-storey buildings, and vehicles.

MENAFN14062025000193011044ID1109673514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search