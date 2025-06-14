Israel Hits Dozens Of Iranian Nuclear Program Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed the start of an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program facilities, launching air strikes on dozens of targets related to nuclear development and other military facilities.

The Times of Israel reported this overnight Friday, Ukrinform saw.

“Dozens of targets across Iran related to the nuclear program, military facilities, and military commanders are being struck by the Israeli Air Force,” the report says.

The operation is dubbed“Rising Lion”.

According to the IDF, Iran has enough enriched uranium to build 15 nuclear bombs within days, and it needs to act against this“imminent threat.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Transport has shut down the airspace over the country for both arrivals and departures until further notice.

As reported earlier, overnight Friday, the Israeli Minister of Defense announced the task of a preemptive strike on Iran and warned of a possible missile attack from the Iranian side in response.

Photo: Israel Defense Forces