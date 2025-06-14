Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sweeping Internet Outage Cripples Spotify, Google Cloud

Sweeping Internet Outage Cripples Spotify, Google Cloud


2025-06-14 05:19:59
(MENAFN) A sweeping internet outage on Thursday crippled several major online platforms, impacting tens of thousands of users across the United States and beyond.

Popular services including Spotify, Discord, and key Google applications went down following a technical failure tied to Google Cloud, the infrastructure backbone behind much of the modern web.

The issue, which triggered service disruptions of varying severity, was acknowledged by Google Cloud, a subsidiary of Alphabet.

“Our engineers are continuing to mitigate the issue and we have confirmation that the issue is recovered in some locations,” the company said in a statement, offering partial reassurance as restoration efforts continued.

The ripple effects were significant. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages via real-time user reports, over 44,000 users reported problems with Spotify around 2:46 p.m.
ET. Meanwhile, Discord received more than 8,000 reports of outages, and more than 10,000 users flagged issues with Google Cloud itself.

Other Google services weren’t spared either—Google Meet and the search engine both drew over 4,000 outage reports each, highlighting the breadth of the impact.

Attempts to contact Discord for comment were unsuccessful, and Spotify has not yet issued a public response.

While Downdetector’s figures are crowdsourced and may not reflect the total number of users affected, the widespread nature of the disruption underscores the internet’s deep reliance on cloud infrastructure—and the cascading effect of outages at the core.

MENAFN14062025000045017169ID1109673438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search