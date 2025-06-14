403
Russia denounces Israel attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly criticized Israel’s recent air attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, labeling the assault as unjustified and illegal, according to remarks made at an emergency UN Security Council session.
During the meeting, Russia’s representative to the United Nations denounced the actions taken by Israel, accusing it of exploiting support from Western allies to operate without accountability. The strikes, launched on Friday, specifically targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities and resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military officials and nuclear experts. Israel has justified the attacks as a defensive measure intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Iran, which has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is civilian in nature, retaliated by launching several ballistic missile salvos toward Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.
The Russian envoy argued that Israel’s military action appeared aimed at derailing upcoming US-Iran nuclear negotiations, which were scheduled to restart on Sunday. Tehran has since stated that the Israeli assault has effectively shut down any prospects for diplomatic engagement.
“This is a completely unprovoked attack – whatever Israel may claim to the contrary – and it constitutes a gross violation of the UN Charter and international law," the Russian representative stated. “Responsibility for all the consequences of these actions rests entirely with the Israeli leadership and those who condone them.”
The condemnation adds to the growing international concern over escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with fears mounting over the potential for broader regional conflict.
