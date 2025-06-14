Iqoo Z10 Lite 5G Launching On June 18: 50MP Camera, 6,000Mah Battery At Affordable Price

iQOO is launching its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Z10 Lite 5G, in India on June 18th. With a 50MP Sony camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery, this model offers well-rounded features at an affordable price.

iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Z10 Lite 5G, in India on June 18th. The phone will be available via Amazon and is already generating buzz due to its impressive battery and camera features. With this model, iQOO aims to deliver a well-rounded 5G phone at an affordable price, and early releases suggest it could be a solid contender in the segment.

One of the standout features of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is its rear camera setup. It boasts a 50MP Sony primary sensor housed in a vertical, pill-shaped camera island. This setup is expected to capture high-quality photos in various lighting conditions. A 5MP front camera is also included for selfies and video calls, making it suitable for users who enjoy casual photography and social media engagement.

Battery life is a key highlight of the Z10 Lite 5G. The phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver 70 hours of music playback, 22 hours of video streaming, and around 9 hours of gaming on a single charge. While charging via the wired adapter is capped at 15W, it should be sufficient for moderate to heavy daily usage.The smartphone features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals while browsing and gaming. Under the hood, it's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This configuration ensures fluid performance without lag issues for everyday multitasking, streaming, and casual gaming.

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will run Android 15 out of the box and comes with an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Additionally, iQOO has included AI-powered photography tools like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance to improve image quality. Further details, including pricing and sale offers, are expected soon as the launch date approaches.