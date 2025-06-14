403
Iran confirms nuclear contamination within inside its primary atomic facility
(MENAFN) Iran has reported the detection of nuclear contamination within its primary atomic facility in Natanz, located in the central province of Isfahan, following a missile assault by Israel, according to statements from Iranian authorities.
A representative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEO) revealed that the Natanz site, a key component of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, was hit multiple times in a targeted attack. The spokesperson explained that Israel launched repeated missile strikes aimed at penetrating deep underground sections of the facility.
“Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but this contamination did not spread outside the facility,” the AEO official stated during an interview with national television.
He also noted that the level of radioactive material found within the site was not cause for alarm.
Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that no radiation had leaked beyond the facility’s boundaries.
"Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures," the IAEA’s Director General said in a message shared online.
The reported contamination is the latest development following Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear targets, which have sparked widespread regional concern.
