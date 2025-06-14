AI‐Powered“RIQ” Sets New Reinsurance Benchmark

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi‐based IHC, in collaboration with BlackRock and Lunate, has officially launched Reinsurance Intelligence Quotient-RIQ-a global, AI‐native reinsurance platform headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Anchored by over US $1 billion in initial equity, RIQ aims to underwrite more than US $10 billion in liabilities, spanning property and casualty, life, and specialty lines.

The platform unites human talent with advanced artificial intelligence to refine risk selection, cost control, underwriting, and customer service. Its AI core provides real‐time insights and precision decision‐making, seeking to optimise capital deployment on a global scale. Registered with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, RIQ is in the final stages of securing full regulatory approval.

The board of directors, chaired by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, includes notable figures such as Syed Basar Shueb, H E Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Sofia Abdellatif Lasky, and RIQ CEO Mark Wilson, former leader at Aviva and AIA. The governance structure positions RIQ to balance regional expertise with global vision, leveraging its strategic partners.

The initiative builds on a May plan unveiled by IHC, BlackRock, and Lunate to establish an AI‐powered reinsurer targeting US $10 billion in liabilities with over US $1 billion in capital. BlackRock will contribute its Aladdin technology and insurance asset management services, while Lunate brings private and public market investment capabilities.

IHC CEO Syed Basar Shueb has emphasised the venture's role in accelerating Abu Dhabi's and the wider region's nascent insurance and capital market ecosystems.“RIQ is the embodiment of IHC's vision to invest in the next frontier of global financial services,” Shueb stated. Meanwhile, RIQ CEO Mark Wilson described the platform as purpose‐built for a changing market, combining speed and flexibility backed by deep capital.

Dr Al Jaber, who also serves as UAE's minister of industry and advanced technology, said the platform would“connect global capital with high‐growth markets, all from the heart of Abu Dhabi's thriving financial centre”. This reflects a broader strategic push by Abu Dhabi to position itself as a hub for innovative financial services and AI‐driven offerings.

Analysts have observed that RIQ's AI‐native architecture could challenge traditional reinsurance models, where legacy systems often hinder real‐time pricing accuracy and capital efficiency. With global risk landscapes evolving due to climate change, cyber threats, and geopolitical instability, the deployment of AI in underwriting and risk transfer represents a notable shift in industry norms.

Industry commentators note that IHC, already one of the region's largest investment houses, continues to accelerate its diversification strategy, adding reinsurance to its growing portfolio that spans technology, energy, real estate, healthcare, and food production. Its ability to marshal more than US $455 billion in assets and maintain tight ties to the Abu Dhabi ruling establishment adds strategic depth to RIQ's capital and governance framework.

Key trends marking this launch include the convergence of finance and bleeding‐edge technology, a stronger regional emphasis on insurance capacity, and elevated geopolitical importance of financial resilience. RIQ is set to capitalise on these developments, channeling global capital into emerging markets, while establishing Abu Dhabi as a next‐generation centre for financial innovation.

