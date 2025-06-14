Ethereum Foundation Backs Roman Storm With $500K Fund

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Ethereum Foundation has pledged a significant $500,000 to support the legal defence of Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency privacy mixer under legal scrutiny. The funds are designated for Storm's upcoming trial in the United States, where he faces charges related to facilitating money laundering.

EF maintains that Storm's actions-creating computer code to enable financial privacy-should not be criminalised. According to their position, penalising code that protects user privacy sets a dangerous legal precedent, potentially criminalising open-source software development.

Complementing its own contribution, the Eastern blockchain non‐profit has also committed to matching up to $750,000 in community donations. This initiative highlights a growing trend among privacy advocates and open‐source groups rallying behind the principle that privacy-preserving tools like Tornado Cash are legitimate forms of expression.

Storm was sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control in 2022 following accusations of facilitating transactions for illicit actors. Prosecutors allege that he developed and operated the protocol despite knowing it could be used for crime. EF's funding underscores a global debate over the legality of cryptographic tools and the boundary between code development and criminal liability.

Legal scholars warn that punishing software developers for downstream misuse of their code risks criminalising a broad array of programmers. EF counsel Mark Richardson stated that the Foundation views the case as emblematic:“Drawing a line at coding privacy tools criminalises essential computer science.”

Meanwhile, Storm's defence team asserts he has complied with all legal sanctions since 2022 and is legally entitled to defend himself. His lawyers argue that code is not money, and that the US charges threaten basic digital rights globally.

See also SEC Draws Boundary on Meme Coin Oversight Amid TRUMP Token Turmoil

The donation has triggered mixed reactions across the crypto ecosystem. Privacy-focused developers and activists have welcomed the move, viewing it as a bulwark against overreach. Others caution that aligning with a figure sanctioned for money-laundering may tarnish the reputations of supportive institutions.

Industry analysis shows similar defence funds are emerging. After Tornado Cash co-founder Alexey Pertsev was indicted in 2023, a contingent of blockchain attorneys and developers established a legal support fund that raised over $1 million. That effort helped secure pro bono counsel and led to a plea deal later that year, avoiding jail time.

This pattern reflects an emerging ecosystem of legal defence organisations in crypto. Legal incubators like the Blockchain Advocacy Group are also gaining prominence. Their efforts underscore how the infrastructure behind open‐source development is evolving-from purely technical endeavours to encompassing legal and policy support.

Globally, courts are increasingly confronting the tension between code as speech and legal responsibility for misuse. In the US, landmark cases such as Bernstein v. US DOJ recognised source code as protected expression under the First Amendment. However, the legal landscape remains uncertain as more privacy tools face legal action.

Ethereum's own legacy in decentralisation and censorship-resistance makes this move philosophically consistent. Other projects, including Monero and Zcash, have similarly supported neutral stances on privacy technologies while discouraging illicit misuse. Some funders in the Ethereum ecosystem have previously financed legal defences for developers under regulatory pressure.

Legal experts caution that outcomes in Storm's trial could have far-reaching implications. If the prosecution succeeds, it may embolden regulators to pursue software developers in other jurisdictions-potentially chilling innovation in cryptography and privacy tools.

See also Wintermute Deepens U.S. Ties with New York Headquarters

EF's donation also coincides with debates in Europe and the US over privacy regulation. In the EU, digital privacy laws are being reformed; shielding cryptographic tools may soon gain legislative clarity. In the US, government task forces are evaluating whether sanctions should extend to software developers whose code is used unlawfully.

Public reaction has been vocal. Twitter and Telegram forums dedicated to crypto privacy have confirmed that EF's announcement prompted a surge in community donations. Some analysts estimate over $200,000 has been raised within just 24 hours of the announcement.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?