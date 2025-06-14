Airspace Shutdown Hits Airlines Amid Israel‐Iran Strikes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Over 1,800 flights have been disrupted and more than 650 cancelled after Israel's airstrikes on Iran prompted sweeping airspace closures over Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, prompting carriers worldwide to reroute or suspend services. Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport remains closed indefinitely, while Iran's state media confirmed grounding all flights. The European Union's aviation safety agency has classified the region as a high-risk zone.

Flight-tracking platforms like Flightradar24 and Cirium recorded a sudden clearance of air traffic in the affected region. Planes were diverted south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia or north through Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Central Asia. Airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Air India, Lufthansa, British Airways, Delta, United, and El Al have either cancelled or dequeued flights due to safety concerns.

El Al announced suspension of all inbound and outbound operations, evacuating its fleet from Israel. Its budget counterpart, Israir, has similarly withdrawn aircraft from Tel Aviv, with full suspension through to at least 15 June. On the US side, United suspended its Newark–Tel Aviv service until 30 June, and Delta halted routes from JFK through 31 August.

In Europe, national carriers tightened flight operations. Lufthansa extended cancellations to Tel Aviv and Tehran through July, and halted flights to Amman and Beirut until 20 June. KLM, SWISS, Aegean, Ryanair, and EasyJet collectively cancelled flights into Israel, some as late as October. Turkish Airlines, Flydubai, Pegasus, and AJet suspended routes to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria until mid‐June.

The flight disruptions are exacting a toll on airlines' financial performance. US carriers Delta, United and American saw share prices fall between 3.5% and 5%, while the US Global JETS ETF dropped around 3.5%. Rising oil prices-spiking between 7% and 11%-have compounded the burden. Investor sentiment across transatlantic carriers remains cautious as volatility in the Middle East continues to unsettle markets.

See also MBS and Trump Seek Strategic Gains in Their Tenuous Ties

Aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions reports six commercial aircraft have been shot down unintentionally, with three near-miss incidents since 2001, including downed civilian jets in Kazakhstan and Sudan. Such events have heightened the emphasis on airspace risk assessment in conflict zones. International Air Transport Association Director‐General Willie Walsh stressed the need for more coordinated information sharing between states, airlines, and global flight advisory systems.

Operation Rising Lion, the designation given to Israel's offensive, involved over 200 fighter jets striking more than 100 Iranian targets-including nuclear enrichment sites at Natanz, ballistic missile facilities, and senior military commanders. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, although most were intercepted. The escalation has forced Israel to place its defence units on high alert for further retaliation.

Operationally, airlines have adapted fast. Air India rerouted 12–16 flights-spanning transatlantic and Europe‐India services-via Vienna, Frankfurt and other hubs. Emirates diverted flights from Manchester to Istanbul, and Flydubai rerouted services from Belgrade to Yerevan. Abu Dhabi's airports issued advisories urging passengers to verify status before travelling, as disruptions are expected to persist through the weekend.

The widespread closure underscores the commercial aviation sector's exposure to geopolitical volatility. As routes are restructured to avoid conflict zones, carriers face longer routings, elevated fuel costs, crew redeployments, and cancellations-all eroding profit margins already weakened by post‐pandemic recovery strains.

Safety remains paramount. While no civilian aircraft have been lost in the current hostilities, the track record of past downings amplifies concerns. Airlines now rely heavily on real‐time risk intelligence from platforms like OPSGROUP's Safe Airspace and coordination with aviation authorities. Russia's Rosaviatsia has also barred its carriers from the contested airspace and banned flights to Iran and Israel until at least 26 June.

See also OPEC+ Quota Increases Yet to Yield Production Gains

Global aviation authorities now face calls to bolster measures: real‐time intelligence sharing, harmonised flight advisories, and contingency routing to maintain safety while minimising disruption. But as long as the Israel‐Iran confrontation rages, the skies remain fragile. Passengers worldwide are urged to monitor airline communications and government travel advisories as the situation remains highly fluid.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?