G42 Stakes Claim In Europe With London AI Hub

G42 has inaugurated a London-based subsidiary, named G42 Europe & UK, marking a strategic expansion into the continent's private and public sectors. The entity aims to deliver AI-driven solutions and collaborate with governments and industry partners to erect critical AI infrastructure across continental Europe.

The new operation will be co‐chaired by Omar Mir, a board member at World Wide Technology with over 20 years' experience in 5G, edge computing, cloud and AI deployments, and Marty Edelman, G42's group general counsel leading legal and compliance strategy for its global operations.

G42 Europe & UK intends to localise the parent group's“supercomputing nodes, data centres and AI capabilities” to support end‐to‐end AI services-ranging from advisory and model development to infrastructure deployment and managed services-across sectors including finance, healthcare, manufacturing and energy.

Omar Mir stated the goal is“to harness G42's proven AI expertise and localise it for European and UK businesses - fuelling digital transformation, enhancing competitiveness and building resilient, sovereign AI infrastructure in partnership with public and private stakeholders.” Marty Edelman described the region as a“dynamic market with immense opportunity for AI‐driven innovation,” emphasizing London's relevance as a hub with deep regulatory understanding.

This launch follows G42's broader continental push, tied to its data‐centre and high‐performance compute announcements in France and Italy, including a €1 billion supercomputing initiative with iGenius in Italy and an AMD‐powered facility in Grenoble. That wave of infrastructure expansion reflects Abu Dhabi's growing AI footprint in Europe.

Analysts view the move as part of a broader UAE strategy aimed at offering European markets an alternative to leading US and Chinese AI suppliers, positioning G42 as a sovereign‐oriented provider of AI compute services. The London hub is expected to accelerate regulatory engagement and foster collaborations tailored to the region's data sovereignty agendas.

G42's portfolio of specialised subsidiaries-including Khazna Data Centers, Core42 sovereign cloud, cybersecurity firm CPX, analytics arm Presight and AI lab Inception-will underpin the expansion, offering a comprehensive suite of AI infrastructure and services.

Regional demand for locally governed, secure AI infrastructure continues to grow. G42's expansion is aligned with high‐profile European initiatives, such as the Italian supercomputer and AI campus in France backed by Abu Dhabi investment. London's hub will provide direct interface with European regulators and corporate partners seeking sovereign solutions outside dominant US/Chinese tech ecosystems.

G42 Europe & UK is expected to engage with national and regional bodies to support regulatory frameworks and technological standards, as it rolls out next‐gen AI infrastructure. Its services aim to blend advanced technology nodes with legal and governance oversight suited to European data and digital resilience priorities.

Observers suggest the London operation not only signals G42's ambition to be a key infrastructure partner in Europe, but also frames Abu Dhabi's broader economic diplomacy. With partnerships including Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft, and high‐capacity projects like Stargate UAE, G42's European hub is expected to amplify the UAE's influence in global AI development.

