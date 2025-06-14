AI Browser Agents Mark New Era With H Company Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Runner H, Surfer H and Tester H, three autonomous AI agents developed by Paris-based H Company, make web-native task automation available across consumer and enterprise settings. The framework integrates advanced vision–language models that perceive browser interfaces and predict actions like clicking buttons or filling text fields, executing them via a headless browser.

Runner H acts as the orchestrator. It receives natural‐language instructions, composes workflows using specialised sub‐agents and interacts with platforms such as Google Drive, Slack and Notion. In corporate pilots across France and abroad, Runner H has already begun generating revenue, even as the company offers a limited-edge free version for individual users.

Surfer H is a browsing‐focused agent powered by an open‐sourced model called Holo‐1. Built on Alibaba Cloud's Qwen with H Company's enhancements, Holo‐1 records a 92.2 % success rate on the WebVoyager benchmarking suite-surpassing competitors including Google's Project Mariner and OpenAI's Operator-while reportedly cutting per‐query costs by over five‐fold.

Tester H is tailored for web automation and testing, converting English-language prompts into scripted interactions like form‐filling or button‐clicking. The tool rides on the back of the company's 2024 acquisition of Mithril Security, integrating security‐focused mechanisms while aiming to simplify QA workflows for engineers.

Benchmarks show Runner H outperforming market alternatives. On WebVoyager, its VLM–LLM pipeline yielded a 67 % task‐completion rate-exceeding Emergence AgentE at 61 % and Anthropic's Computer Use agent at 52 %. The backbone of Runner H comprises a 3‐billion‐parameter H‐VLM for interpreting GUI elements and a family of internal LLMs optimised for decision‐making and code generation.

H Company introduced these agents alongside its Studio platform in March. The Studio provides a unified interface for designing, editing and running web automations, with self‐healing UI selectors and workflow version control. The platform currently operates in a private beta, yet H Company envisions expanding access to developers and broader audiences soon.

Founded by former DeepMind researchers and headquartered in Paris, H Company has grown to a team of around 70, with an office in London and plans to open in the United States. Its vision is to redefine AI-from dialogue assistants to action‐driven agents capable of autonomously executing tasks across software and services.

AI‐powered automation is gaining momentum. Open-source browser agents such as OpenAI's Operator, Anthropic's Claude Computer Use, and various community initiatives are rapidly evolving. Notably, H Company is contributing to that momentum by publishing research on its Vision‐Language and Large Language Models, and by releasing Holo‐1 under an open‐source licence, accelerating accessibility for developers.

H Company is refining capabilities via reinforcement learning, agent debugging tools, memory, planning modules and community support. Their research emphasises modularity and cost‐efficiency-showing VLMs can outperform large generalist models in task‐grounding while operating at a fraction of the size and serve‐time cost.

