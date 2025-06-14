403
Bitcoin And Altcoins Stalled By Technical Barriers And ETF Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin traded near $105,200 on June 14, 2025, as the market faced a confluence of technical resistance and shifting sentiment across both major and alternative cryptocurrencies.
Official chart data and market flows reveal that Bitcoin's price failed to break through the $106,000 region, where the 50-period and 200-period moving averages on the 4-hour chart now sit nearly on top of each other.
This alignment forms a formidable resistance wall, preventing upward momentum. Historically, when price action cannot pierce such resistance, the market often reverses, and this risk remains present.
The daily chart for Bitcoin shows the price clinging above the 200-day moving average, which acts as a critical support.
However, the price remains below the 50-day moving average and has been rejected at the upper Bollinger Band, indicating that buyers lack conviction.
The MACD histogram stays negative, though the gap between the MACD and its signal line is narrowing. The daily RSI is at 53.7, a neutral reading that reflects indecision and a lack of clear direction.
On the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is more fragile. The price rebounded from support at $103,447 but could not overcome the powerful resistance created by the 50 and 200-period moving averages.
These two lines, now closely aligned, act as a ceiling. The MACD remains negative, with only a slight reduction in bearish pressure, and the RSI at 40.4 shows the market is recovering from oversold conditions but has not established any upward trend.
When price repeatedly fails to break such resistance, it often signals a move in the opposite direction, and a drop toward $103,400 or lower cannot be ruled out.
Altcoins also reflect mixed sentiment and technical challenges. Ethereum saw ETF inflows reach 154,000 ETH this week, a fivefold increase over recent averages, but BlackRock's ETF reported zero net inflows on June 14, signaling a pause in new institutional demand.
Ethereum's price action mirrored Bitcoin's, with a 7% decline to $2,540 despite the ETF inflows, and technicals show a bearish MACD crossover and RSI near neutral to slightly oversold. Exchange inflows for ETH rose by 3%, indicating some selling pressure.
Solana faced heightened volatility after a new ETF filing by Invesco and Galaxy Digital. Despite long-term optimism, with 2025 ETF approval odds at 90%, short-term sentiment remains cautious.
Solana's price dropped 7.2% and now trades below $150, with trading volume surging by over 68%. The probability of ETF approval by July 31 stands at just 42%, reflecting investor uncertainty.
XRP's outlook brightened as ETF approva odds for 2025 surged to 92% following Ripple's legal victories and improved relations with regulators. The price of XRP hovered near $2.26, with market participants positioning for further regulatory clarity.
Litecoin's ETF approval odds are also high, reaching 85% to 90%, and whale accumulation of nearly one million LTC over two weeks signals potential bullish momentum. However, the price remains under pressure, trading near $128 after a modest decline.
Broader altcoin sentiment is improving, with 23% of altcoins now outperforming Bitcoin and the Altcoin Season Index rising out of Bitcoin dominance territory.
Tokens like Solana and Cardan posted positive 14-day rolling returns, and trading volumes in altcoin pairs have increased, reflecting renewed risk appetite.
However, institutional and venture capital flows into Web3 startups have slowed, underscoring the need for caution.
In summary, Bitcoin and major altcoins face stiff technical resistance and mixed institutional flows. The inability to break above key moving averages on the 4-hour chart suggests the risk of a downward move remains high.
Altcoin momentum is building, but ETF uncertainty and macroeconomic caution continue to limit upside. Until Bitcoin decisively breaks above $106,000, the market remains vulnerable to further downside.
