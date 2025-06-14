Venus-Saturn Conjunction 2025: Effects On Gemini, Cancer, And Aquarius

According to Vedic astrology, Saturn and Venus came within 36 degrees of each other at 1 am on June 13th, creating Dashank Yoga.

Saturn, the god of justice, rewards people based on their karma. Slower than other planets, Saturn takes 2.5 years to transit. Currently in Pisces, Saturn's influence, combined with Venus, forms Dashank Yoga, benefiting 3 zodiac signs.Dashank Yoga could be super beneficial for Geminis. With Saturn in their 10th house, both planets influence career and gains. Expect work opportunities, increased responsibilities, recognition, and business success. Finances should also improve.Cancerians could see material comforts increase under Dashank Yoga. Property investments could be favorable. Job changes are possible, with increased workload but eventual success. Business ventures look promising, despite some expenses.

For Aquarians, in the final phase of Saturn's Sade Sati, Dashank Yoga brings positive influence. Overseas business could flourish, with new orders likely. Job prospects improve, and hard work gets recognized. Health, relationships, and income should all see a boost.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.