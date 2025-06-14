403
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Marks Environment Week With Nationwide Initiatives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 14th June 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) marked Environment Week 2025 with a series of sustainability-focussed activities across its nationwide network, beginning 5th June (World Environment Day). The initiative aimed at raising environmental awareness and encouraging responsible practices, culminated in a special event at Hindon Honda, Ghaziabad, in the presence of HMSI's senior leadership including Mr. Sheshank Razdan, General Manger, Regional Business Central and Mr. Ravikumar Annasaheb Firagannavar, General Manger, Regional Business Central-Customer Service.
This year's World Environment Day theme, 'Beat Plastic Pollution' shaped the direction of the on-ground activities. As part of the week-long celebration, HMSI's dealerships and service outlets across India actively engaged with customers and local communities. Key activities included distribution of saplings to all customers visiting at dealership, awareness campaigns on the harmful impact of plastic pollution and 1,25,000 tree plantation drives across multiple cities and towns. Free Pollution Under Control (PUC) check-up camps were also conducted to promote cleaner and more efficient vehicle usage.
In its 25th year of operations in India, HMSI has reached a significant production milestone, crossing 70 million units of cumulative production since the start of local manufacturing in 2001. This milestone contributes to Honda's achievement of cumulative global production of motorcycles which has reached 500 million units, since 1949. As the production scales, HMSI remains aligned with Honda's global vision of realising zero environmental impact not only with its products, but throughout the entire product lifecycle including all corporate activities, through its Triple Action to ZERO initiative focusing on carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation. The company continues to strengthen operational efficiencies while promoting cleaner technologies and manufacturing processes across its facilities. The Environment Week initiative highlights the role of collective participation- from customers and dealers to employees and leadership- in shaping a cleaner, greener tomorrow.
These efforts were designed to create grassroot impact, reinforcing the message that even small, everyday actions can contribute meaningfully to environmental health. The event brought together HMSI associates and local representatives for a tree plantation drive and an employee awareness session which focussed on integrating sustainability into workplace and community practices.
In parallel to these on-ground efforts, HMSI continues to integrate sustainability into its operations. The company's third factory in Narsapura, Karnataka currently meets 98% of its energy requirements through renewable sources. Across all manufacturing locations, HMSI is expanding its capability to source over half of its total energy needs from renewable inputs.
To reduce dependency on freshwater sources and promote long-term environmental resilience, HMSI continues its journey toward water conservation by adopting advanced rainwater harvesting techniques at all its factories. The Third factory at Narsapura (Bangalore) meets its maximum water requirements through rainwater alone. All four manufacturing plants operate as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facilities.
All HMSI plants have been awarded the prestigious GreenCo World Class rating, achieving Platinum and Platinum plus levels. The company has also received several national accolades, including the National Energy and Water Awards, in recognition of its unwavering commitment to sustainability.
With both on-ground and long-term investments in clean manufacturing, HMSI's celebration highlights a broader approach to supporting a sustainable future through awareness, action and innovation.
