Whitebit Launches Hedge Mode To Empower Crypto Futures Traders With Advanced Risk Management Tools

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) WhiteBIT , Europe's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, today announced the launch of Hedge Mode for futures trading - a new feature designed to give traders greater control and strategic flexibility in navigating market volatility.

Hedge Mode enables users to simultaneously open long and short positions on the same futures market, allowing for more precise risk management and the execution of advanced trading strategies. This stands in contrast to One-Way Mode, the current default, where users can only hold a single directional position (either long or short) per market.

The feature is now live in all regions where WhiteBIT supports futures trading, marking a major milestone in the platform's evolution into a professional-grade trading environment.

The launch comes amid continued turbulence in the cryptocurrency market. In April 2025 alone, over $1.3 billion in crypto derivatives positions were liquidated, affecting nearly 310,000 traders, according to data from CoinGlass. These figures highlight the extreme risks faced by traders and the growing need for more sophisticated tools to manage open positions and hedge against sudden price movements.

In Hedge Mode, users can open both long and short positions simultaneously on the same futures contract. This unlocks key trading capabilities:



Risk Hedging – Protect existing positions against market reversals

Granular Management – Handle positions across different timeframes or strategies Strategic Execution – Enable complex setups such as grid trading, arbitrage, or neutral hedging

Users can seamlessly switch between Hedge Mode and One-Way Mode based on their current trading strategy and market outlook.

The launch of Hedge Mode follows a series of innovative features rolled out by WhiteBIT in recent months, including the Buy Crypto functionality for fast fiat-to-crypto conversion, the 1×10 trading bot for automated strategy deployment, and the introduction of Isolated Margin Mode for Futures on Sub-Accounts-designed to provide enhanced flexibility and margin control across different portfolios.

These upgrades underscore WhiteBIT 's ongoing commitment to empowering traders of all levels with institutional-grade tools.