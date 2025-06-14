Consulus Welcomes Freddy Nicolas As Global Chairperson Ahead Of Shape The World Summit 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 12, 2025 9:21 pm - Freddy Nicolas, Chairperson of the Consulus Global Network and CEO & General Director of ProLingua International, was elected as the new Global Chairperson of Consulus for the term 2025-2026, announced on 10 June at Consulus Global School 2025.

Freddy Nicolas, Chairperson of the Consulus Global Network and CEO & General Director of ProLingua International, has been elected as the new Global Chairperson of Consulus for the term 2025–2026. The official announcement was made on 10 June during the Consulus Global School 2025, held in Castel Gandolfo ahead of the Shape the World Summit 2025.

This appointment marks a new chapter in Consulus' leadership journey, reaffirming its commitment to shared governance, unity, and purpose-driven transformation.

A Role Anchored in Shared Leadership:

Established in 2019, the role of Global Chairperson was created to introduce leadership beyond the Group CEO and to reflect the principles of the Economy of Communion (EoC)-a business model rooted in participation, unity, and solidarity. Elected annually by certified and active Consulites and Partners, the Chairperson plays a vital role in guiding governance, fostering collaboration across regions, and embodying the spirit of communion at the heart of Consulus.

In this role, Freddy Nicolas will work in unity with Lawrence Chong, Group CEO of Consulus, and the Consulus World Centre team. He will:

. Provide strategic governance and leadership counsel

. Serve as the global spokesperson for Consulus

. Champion unity across regions and practice areas

. Lead preparations for the 2026 Consulus Global School and Shape the World Summit

The announcement took place during Consulus Global School 2025, a formation programme that brings together Consulites from around the world to renew their shared purpose, deepen their understanding of the Economy of Communion, and co-design strategies for the future.

Held in Rome from 9–11 June, the programme included practical workshops, dialogue circles, reflections and visits to significant sites such as the home of Chiara Lubich, founder of the Economy of Communion.

Honouring the Outgoing Chairperson:

Rawi Ahmed, our Chairperson for 2024–2025 and Partner at Consulus, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support he received during his term:

“I'm honoured to serve as Global Chairperson for Consulus Network for the 2024-2025 term, working closely with our Group CEO and core team. In a world facing crises, including economic instability, we understand that sustainable growth isn't just about financial success; it's also about channelling our efforts to relentlessly pursue unity, progress, and a shared future for all. I look forward to seeing this mission championed by the incoming chairperson.”

Freddy Nicolas: Leading with Authenticity and Vision:

A changemaker with a deep passion for language, culture, and inclusion, Freddy Nicolas is the founder of ProLingua International, a language and cultural integration organisation. His leadership is grounded in the belief that words, when used with purpose, can build bridges across people and nations.

On stepping into the Chairperson role, he reflected:“It is an honour to step into the role of Chairperson for Consulus Global. At a time when unity, purpose, and innovation are more needed than ever, I am deeply committed to stewarding our mission of shaping a better world through purpose-driven transformation. I look forward to working closely with our diverse community of leaders and partners to deepen our impact, strengthen our global network, and champion inclusive, human-centred approaches to growth. Together, we will continue to build a more resilient and purpose-led future.”

As part of our ongoing commitment to equity and inclusion, Consulus will officially adopt the gender-neutral term“Chairperson” (replacing“Chairman”) for this leadership role moving forward.

About Consulus:

Founded in Singapore in 2004, Consulus is a global creative change firm working with persons, organisations, and cities in their transfiguration toward an Economy of Communion. With a presence in 23 countries, Consulus believes that purpose and unity are essential to innovation and inclusive growth.

Consulus' six practice areas: :

. Consulus Capital – Consulus Capital facilitates strategic opportunities, guided by the principles of the Economy of Communion, to address global challenges in Food, Environment, Data, and Space.

. Consulus Changemakers – Consulus changemakers facilitates a global network of changemaking organisations and individuals from companies, academia and non-profit who share in Consulus theory of change

. Consulus Consulting – Practice areas in Business, Digitalisation, Place & Cities, Sustainability, and Impact Transformation

. Consulus Press in partnership with LID Business Books – Books for changemaking

. Creative Change Tools – Personal books and creative aids for changemaking

. Creative Changemakers School – Leadership workshops and learning circles

Website:

YouTube: youtube/@consulusglobal

Media Contact:

Quynh Anh Ly

Email: ...