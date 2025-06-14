YD Illumination Shines At The 2025 Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (GILE)
Full-Scene Simulation for Product Performance
The booth featured immersive simulations of underwater and buried environments, highlighting the long-term durability of YD Illumination's double-protection IP68 lighting products in harsh conditions-indoor, outdoor, underground, and even seawater applications. Among the star exhibits was the IP68 Flexible Strip Light Series, winner of the Aladdin Golden Lamp Award for National Excellence, along with the Mini Master-sub controller , which captivated numerous visitors.
AI + 3D Printing: Where Imagination Meets Reality
A standout attraction was the interactive "Mermaid" installation, crafted using AI-generated 3D modeling and precision 3D printing. Equipped with an intelligent control system, this mesmerizing piece allowed attendees to engage in real-time human-light interactions. The exhibition also featured a dedicated AI + 3D Printing Experience Zone, where visitors could upload text descriptions or images via the MMLA 3D Printing Shared Platform. The AI would then instantly generate 3D models, followed by live demonstrations of the printing process.
Looking ahead, YD Illumination remains committed to technological innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions to the industry and exploring the infinite possibilities of light.
Media contact
Company Name: YD ILLUMINATION
Contact Person: Mancy Lin
Email: ...
Tele: 0571-86229515
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment