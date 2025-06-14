YD Illumination Shines At The 2025 Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (GILE)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guangzhou, China, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 9 to 12, 2025, the 30th Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (GILE) was grandly held at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, bringing together over 3,000 exhibitors worldwide. With the theme "AI + 3D Printing: Pioneering a New Era of Lighting," YD Illumination unveiled a 200+ square-meter double-decker exhibition hall, showcasing its latest lighting innovations and AI-powered 3D printing breakthroughs, drawing significant attention from industry professionals.





Full-Scene Simulation for Product Performance

The booth featured immersive simulations of underwater and buried environments, highlighting the long-term durability of YD Illumination's double-protection IP68 lighting products in harsh conditions-indoor, outdoor, underground, and even seawater applications. Among the star exhibits was the IP68 Flexible Strip Light Series, winner of the Aladdin Golden Lamp Award for National Excellence, along with the Mini Master-sub controller , which captivated numerous visitors.

AI + 3D Printing: Where Imagination Meets Reality

A standout attraction was the interactive "Mermaid" installation, crafted using AI-generated 3D modeling and precision 3D printing. Equipped with an intelligent control system, this mesmerizing piece allowed attendees to engage in real-time human-light interactions. The exhibition also featured a dedicated AI + 3D Printing Experience Zone, where visitors could upload text descriptions or images via the MMLA 3D Printing Shared Platform. The AI would then instantly generate 3D models, followed by live demonstrations of the printing process.

Looking ahead, YD Illumination remains committed to technological innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions to the industry and exploring the infinite possibilities of light.

