Iran Launches New Wave Of Missile Strikes On Israel Claims To Down Israeli Fighter Jets And Capture Female Pilot
Explosions were reportedly heard once again in Tel Aviv and the occupied city of Jerusalem. In response, the Israeli military has urged civilians to move to secure locations as defense systems were activated to intercept the incoming missiles.
Earlier, during the fourth wave of attacks, at least one missile is reported to have landed in central Tel Aviv, allegedly targeting Israel's nuclear research facility.
These missile launches follow Iran's massive retaliatory attack Friday night, in which over 200 missiles were fired at Israel in response to earlier hostilities.
Iran Claims to Have Shot Down Israeli Jets, Arrested Female Pilot
In a significant claim made by Iranian state media, the country's air defense system reportedly shot down two Israeli fighter jets, both identified as modern F-35 aircraft. The report, published by the Tasnim News Agency, added that a female pilot from one of the jets has been taken into custody.
As of now, neither the Iranian government nor Israeli authorities have confirmed or denied these claims. However, Iranian officials continue to assert that their air defense capabilities are actively engaging Israeli military assets in response to ongoing aggression.
IRGC Warns of Kheibar Missile Strikes, Says 'World Will Be Shocked'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that its operations inside Israel are targeting locations used to launch attacks against Iran. According to the IRGC, "Operation 'Wada-e-Sadiq III (True Promise)" is specifically aimed at Israeli military bases and weapons manufacturing sites.
The IRGC stated that contrary to Israeli claims, Iranian missiles are accurately striking their intended targets, and the attacks are a response to the bloodshed of innocent civilians. The group warned that Iran's national security is a red line and any breach will provoke a decisive retaliation.
The IRGC further declared that Iran will soon launch its powerful Kheibar missiles at Israel, claiming that the world will be shocked by the impact and precision of these forthcoming strikes.
