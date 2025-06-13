Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir, Trump Discuss Israeli Attack On Iran, Regional Developments

Amir, Trump Discuss Israeli Attack On Iran, Regional Developments


2025-06-13 11:02:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump the latest developments in the region, particularly the recent Israeli attack on Iranian territory.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received today from the President of the US.
During the call, His Highness the Amir emphasised the importance of working towards de-escalating tensions and pursuing diplomatic solutions.
For his part, the US President affirmed his country's readiness to engage in efforts aimed at resolving the crisis and promoting security and stability in the region.
The conversation also touched on the strategic relations between Qatar and the United States and explored ways to further enhance and strengthen bilateral cooperation, in addition to reviewing a host of regional and international developments.

MENAFN13062025000067011011ID1109672645

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search