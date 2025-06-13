IPTV Smarters Announces Launch Of Comprehensive IPTV Streaming Service For UK Market

MENAFN - News Direct) Birmingham, United Kingdom | June 13, 2025 02:58 PM Eastern Daylight Time

IPTV Smarters, a leading IPTV platform, has officially announced the launch of its comprehensive IPTV streaming service tailored specifically for viewers in the UK. This new service provides access to over 120,000 live TV channels and more than 250,000 video-on-demand (VOD) titles, including local British channels and international content.

The launch of IPTV Smarters in the UK aims to meet the growing demand for reliable and high-quality IPTV streaming services. Compatible with multiple devices-including Android, Smart TVs, MAG, Enigma, VLC, and more-the IPTV Smarters app allows users to enjoy live broadcasts, movies, TV series, documentaries, and children's programs from anywhere with an internet connection.

With the introduction of its UK-specific service, IPTV Smarters is offering a robust entertainment solution for households, sports enthusiasts, and families alike. The platform features high-speed streaming servers, 4K and 8K resolution support, and multi-screen functionality, allowing multiple users to stream different programs simultaneously on separate devices.

In addition to delivering an extensive content library, IPTV Smarters has incorporated several advanced features to enhance user experience. These include catch-up TV, parental controls, a customizable electronic program guide (EPG), and multilingual audio and subtitle options. The integration of VPN functionality also enables users to access geo-restricted content securely from any location.

“Our goal with launching IPTV Smarters in the UK is to provide viewers with an affordable, flexible, and family-friendly IPTV experience,” said a spokesperson for IPTV Smarters.“With this launch, we are addressing the increasing demand for convenient access to local and international entertainment without the limitations of traditional cable services.”

About IPTV Smarters

IPTV Smarters is a global IPTV player application that provides users access to a vast array of live TV channels, movies, TV shows, and on-demand content via the internet. Known for its user-friendly interface and compatibility with multiple devices, IPTV Smarters is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality streaming services to audiences worldwide. With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and advanced features, IPTV Smarters continues to expand its reach across international markets, including the UK.