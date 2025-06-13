The Dolphin Company Announces Leadership Appointments To Support Chapter 11 Restructuring

CANCUN, Mexico, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Dolphin Company ("the Company"), the largest aquatic theme park operator in Latin America and the world's leading dolphin company, is pleased to announce that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware entered an order recognizing the effectiveness of the leadership changes implemented in March 2025 to navigate the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring proceedings for several entities in the group.

Steven Strom, of Odinbrook Global Advisors, was appointed Independent Director, effective March 18th, 2025 and Robert Wagstaff, of Riveron Management Services, was appointed Chief Restructuring Officer, effective March 28th, 2025. Also on that date, Mr. Eduardo Albor was relieved of his duties as an executive and officer of the Company. Since then, Mr. Strom and Mr. Wagstaff have jointly overseen the Company's management.

These appointments underscore the Company's commitment to stabilizing operations, preserving value, and executing a viable path out of Chapter 11. Mr. Strom brings over 30 years of experience advising on distressed and special situations, including creditor negotiations, asset sales, valuation, and DIP financings, while Mr. Wagstaff brings 35 years of leadership in Chapter 11 turnarounds, complex restructurings, and integration execution, in Latin America and elsewhere around the world.

Together, they are leading the Company through a Chapter 11 restructuring with an emphasis on animal welfare and safety, stabilizing operations, and maximizing recoveries for stakeholders.

Additional information, including court filings and claims details, is available at veritaglobal/dolphinco or by calling 888-733-1434 (U.S./Canada) or 310-751-2633 (International).

ABOUT THE DOLPHIN COMPANY

The Dolphin Company is an aquatic park operator with a global presence, operating 30 parks and dolphin habitats in 8 countries, focusing on interactive experiences with marine mammals and promoting environmental stewardship through education and conservation efforts.

SOURCE Leisure Investments Holdings LLC, et al. (The Dolphin Company)

