ROCKET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rocket” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket securities between February 27, 2025 to May 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until August 11, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of RP-A501's safety and clinical trial protocol; notably, that Rocket knew Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk. In particular, Rocket amended the trial's protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Rocket's securities at artificially inflated prices.

On May 27, 2025, Rocket announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on the RP-A501 Phase 2 pivotal study after at least one patient suffered a Serious Adverse Event (SAE), ultimately, death, while enrolled in the study following a substantive amendment to the protocol that the Company failed to disclose to investors at the time management made the revision. In fact, Rocket stated that, while the patient was dosed in May, the decision to amend the protocol was made "several months" earlier. Despite this, Rocket made no attempt to alert investors or the public to the change until after the SAE occurred.

Following this news, the price of Rocket's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.27 per share on May 23, 2025, Rocket's stock price fell to $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025, a decline of about 37% in the span of just a single trading day.

