RCKT Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders Of The Class Action Lawsuit Against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability and Efficacy of RP-A501

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Rocket's projected timeline for the Company's RP-A501 Phase 2 pivotal trial for the treatment of Danon disease to meet its required endpoints, as well as the safety of the drug and the trial as amended. In truth, Rocket's optimistic reports pertaining to the trial's ascribed timeline and safety profile fell short of the reality; ultimately, at least one patient enrolled in the study suffered from a Serious Adverse Event (SAE) and died, following Rocket's veiled amendment to the trial's protocol that introduced a novel immunomodulatory agent, a C3 inhibitor, to the pretreatment regimen, which halted enrollment and caused the trial to be place on hold by the FDA.

The complaint alleges that on May 27, 2025, Rocket published a press release providing an update on the Company's Phase 2 Clinical Trial of RP-A501, including that a patient enrolled in the trial experienced an unexpected Serious Adverse Event (SAE). On this news, the company's stock fell from a closing market price of $6.27 per share on May 23, 2025, to $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact the firm. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

