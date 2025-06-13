Daisy And ! Redefines American Footwear Freedom With Convertible Heel Launch
A Story from Real-Life Frustration
The brand story can trace back to an event that forced founder Daisy into a dilemma:
"I was rushing to a black-tie gala, too tired to risk driving in heels but too stubborn to sacrifice elegance. A friend who never wore heels ended up suffering all night. We had to swap shoes during the event, and suddenly, the lightbulb moment hit: What if I don't have to choose?”
Engineered for Every American Lifestyle
Daisy and !'s 1-Second Switch System lets you switch between stilettos, block heels, or flats seamlessly. Each set includes:
2-3 convertible heels (stiletto/flat/block)
Safety-lock technology
Ergonomic arch support
Eco-conscious materials
Style That Fits to Your Day
Designed for dynamic American lives:
Commute Confidently: Drive in flats, attend meetings in heels.
Parent Life: Playground-ready flats → date-night stilettos.
Travel Light: One pair = 3 looks (no suitcase chaos!).
Innovite Design: Customizable heel heights for any preference.
Unexpected Impact: Stories That Fuel Us
Beyond convenience, Daisy and ! has sparked emotional connections. One customer shared:“I never imagined wearing high heels outside professional settings. That changed when I was out shopping and taking photos with friends. After hours of walking in discomfort, I instantly realized the significance and convenience of convertible heels. The moment I detached the heel to switch to flats, I was overcome with an overwhelming sense of relief and freedom. Now, I no longer need to carry spare shoes when heading to evening events - it's revolutionary.” Daisy reflects:“We are not just selling shoes. We are unlocking moments of joy people thought were lost.”
Sustainability Woven into Every Step
By replacing entire shoe purchases with convertible heels, Daisy and ! reduces waste by 60% vs. traditional heels. Environmental friendly materials and carbon-neutral structures contribute to our eco-conscious values.
Availability
Shop the collections at daisyand, with exclusive early access for U.S. newsletter subscribers.
About Daisy and !
Step. Switch. Spark
Founded in 2023, the founding team are from various universities in the US, the UK and other countries, aiming to offer more care and strength to modern society.
