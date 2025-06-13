Daisy And ! Redefines American Footwear Freedom With Convertible Heel Launch

MENAFN - GetNews)Daisy and !, the footwear game changer born from a moment of everyday inspiration, announces its official U.S. launch of its revolutionary convertible heel collections - empowering you to reclaim confidence, comfort, and free of choice in every step.







A Story from Real-Life Frustration

The brand story can trace back to an event that forced founder Daisy into a dilemma:

"I was rushing to a black-tie gala, too tired to risk driving in heels but too stubborn to sacrifice elegance. A friend who never wore heels ended up suffering all night. We had to swap shoes during the event, and suddenly, the lightbulb moment hit: What if I don't have to choose?”

Engineered for Every American Lifestyle

Daisy and !'s 1-Second Switch System lets you switch between stilettos, block heels, or flats seamlessly. Each set includes:



2-3 convertible heels (stiletto/flat/block)

Safety-lock technology

Ergonomic arch support Eco-conscious materials









Style That Fits to Your Day

Designed for dynamic American lives:



Commute Confidently: Drive in flats, attend meetings in heels.

Parent Life: Playground-ready flats → date-night stilettos.

Travel Light: One pair = 3 looks (no suitcase chaos!). Innovite Design: Customizable heel heights for any preference.



Unexpected Impact: Stories That Fuel Us

Beyond convenience, Daisy and ! has sparked emotional connections. One customer shared:“I never imagined wearing high heels outside professional settings. That changed when I was out shopping and taking photos with friends. After hours of walking in discomfort, I instantly realized the significance and convenience of convertible heels. The moment I detached the heel to switch to flats, I was overcome with an overwhelming sense of relief and freedom. Now, I no longer need to carry spare shoes when heading to evening events - it's revolutionary.” Daisy reflects:“We are not just selling shoes. We are unlocking moments of joy people thought were lost.”







Sustainability Woven into Every Step

By replacing entire shoe purchases with convertible heels, Daisy and ! reduces waste by 60% vs. traditional heels. Environmental friendly materials and carbon-neutral structures contribute to our eco-conscious values.

Availability

Shop the collections at daisyand, with exclusive early access for U.S. newsletter subscribers.

About Daisy and !

Step. Switch. Spark

Founded in 2023, the founding team are from various universities in the US, the UK and other countries, aiming to offer more care and strength to modern society.