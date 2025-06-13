TRU Biologix And Micronjet USA Launch EXOBLANC In The U.S., Ushering In A New Era Of Pharmaceutical-Grade Skincare

MENAFN - GetNews)



Breakthrough Korean Skincare Brand, EXOBLANC, Makes U.S. Debut in Strategic Partnership, Merging K-Beauty Excellence with American Regenerative Aesthetics

In a landmark announcement set to shift the trajectory of American skincare, TRU Biologix and MicronJet USA have entered an exclusive partnership to distribute EXOBLANC, South Korea's most revered pharmaceutical-grade skincare innovation, across the United States. Widely recognized as Korea's pinnacle of regenerative skincare, EXOBLANC is now poised to redefine clinical beauty standards for American aesthetic professionals and skincare patients alike.

This alliance brings together two of the fastest-rising forces in U.S. regenerative aesthetics with the crown jewel of K-Beauty innovation. Known for delivering cutting-edge biotech formulations to practitioners nationwide, TRU Biologix has joined forces with MicronJet USA, the company behind the world's only FDA-cleared intradermal micro-needle delivery system. Together, they are set to provide American dermatologists, medspas, and aesthetic clinics with access to a skincare line that merges the latest in Korean biotechnology with uncompromising clinical performance.

“This isn't just another skincare line,” said Peter Skidmore, CEO of TRU Biologix.“EXOBLANC represents the intersection of science, nature, and real clinical efficacy. It's pharmaceutical-grade skincare that speaks directly to the needs of modern regenerative medicine. We're not simply launching a brand - we're delivering the next generation of biologic skin therapy to the American market.”

At the core of EXOBLANC's revolutionary formula is an elite fusion of PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), growth factor-rich exosomes, and high-performance bioactive peptides, all derived from Korea's most advanced and ethically sourced biotech processes. These compounds work synergistically at the cellular level to rejuvenate, repair, and restore skin function - going far beyond the superficial layers typical of traditional cosmetics.

EXOBLANC's rise to prominence in Asia has been meteoric. The brand has become the top choice among South Korea's most elite dermatologists and plastic surgeons due to its clinical precision and unmatched post-procedure healing benefits. Whether used in tandem with microneedling, lasers, chemical peels, or injectables, EXOBLANC delivers visible recovery acceleration and exceptional results across a wide range of skin conditions - including inflammation, pigmentation, and collagen depletion.

Unlike many popular K-Beauty exports known for elaborate routines and hydration-focused formulas, EXOBLANC takes a distinct clinical approach. It's not skincare for routine sake; it's skincare designed for regeneration. And now, with MicronJet's proprietary intradermal delivery platform, its results are expected to reach unprecedented efficacy in the U.S.

“This partnership represents more than distribution - it's the fusion of two technologies designed to unlock the skin's full potential,” said Skidmore.“EXOBLANC's regenerative ingredients, delivered through the only FDA-cleared micro-needle system, offer aesthetic providers an unparalleled solution for deep, lasting skin restoration. It's truly the beginning of a new era.”

The U.S. market rollout is officially underway, with pre-orders now available exclusively through Providers interested in joining the initial wave of EXOBLANC-certified partners will receive full access to product training, clinical integration guides, and ongoing support ensuring seamless implementation across diverse aesthetic practices.

Both TRU Biologix and MicronJet USA emphasized that the launch of EXOBLANC is just the beginning of a broader mission to integrate biologic innovations into the mainstream of American skincare and aesthetic medicine. With rising demand for regenerative treatments that deliver measurable results, this partnership addresses the growing appetite for performance-driven skincare backed by hard science and medical integrity.

EXOBLANC's U.S. launch represents the first time the full suite of pharmaceutical-grade products from serums to post-treatment accelerators - will be available to American professionals with full regulatory and clinical infrastructure in place.

About TRU Biologix

TRU Biologix is a U.S.-based leader in regenerative aesthetics, specializing in the delivery of premium biologics, exosomes, peptides, and skin-boosting therapies to licensed professionals nationwide. The company is committed to raising the standard in clinical aesthetics through science-backed solutions.

About MicronJet USA

MicronJet USA is the exclusive distributor of the world's first FDA-cleared intradermal microneedle delivery system. Its innovative platform enables precise, painless delivery of skincare actives and biologics into the dermal layers - maximizing treatment results and patient satisfaction.