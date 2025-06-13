Yigitoglu: Rising Turkish Techno Star Making Global Waves From Klein Phönix To WOMB Tokyo

MENAFN - GetNews) YIGITOGLU (SCI+TEC, PLANET RHYTHM)







From Istanbul's Renowned Klein Phönix to Tokyo's Iconic WOMB, Yigitoglu Rises on the Global Techno Stage

Yigitoglu has established himself as one of the few Turkish artists making a name on the international techno scene. Since turning professional in 2018, he has become a leading figure in Turkey's electronic music export, consistently pushing the boundaries of modern techno.

With a unique sound built on powerful low frequencies, hypnotic atmospheres, and emotional depth, Yigitoglu remains true to the essence of techno while advancing his modern approach. His debut vinyl release on the legendary Planet Rhythm , followed by remixes from techno powerhouse Deborah De Luca and a series of releases on the pioneering SCI+TEC label, firmly solidified his presence in the global industry.

Beyond his own productions, Yigitoglu's tracks are frequently championed by some of the biggest names in techno, including Carl Cox, Dubfire, Deborah De Luca, Chris Liebing, Dave Clarke, Sam Paganini, Speedy J, and Truncate. He has also shared the stage with leading artists such as Indira Paganotto, Alignment, Alarico, Victor Ruiz, Thomas Schumacher, Christian Smith, Marco Bailey, Temudo, Oliver Huntemann, and more.

Rapidly becoming a go-to artist for high-energy sets and impeccable DJing skills, Yigitoglu has been featured on the lineups of numerous major festivals and clubs. He continues to solidify his position as a mainstay of the Turkish techno scene. His frequent inclusion in sets by industry icons is a testament to his impact and his ability to craft music that resonates on dancefloors around the world.

Instagram: Yigitoglu

Soundcloud: Yigitoglu