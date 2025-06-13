403
France To Recognize Palestinian State - Macron
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, June 13 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday Paris was determined to fully recognize the state of Palestine, and postponement of a conference in New York over the Palestinian state would not change France's position.
France's determination to recognize the State of Palestine is "a sovereign decision," and it is part of Paris support for the two-state solution as the sole mean for just and lasting peace in the Middle East, Macron told a news conference.
He said the June 18 conference in New York about the Palestinian state would be postponed but would be held as soon as possible.
"This postponement could not weaken our desire to go ahead with the two-state solution, I have announced my determination to recognize the State of Palestine, it is a full decision and a sovereign decision," he said.
Meanwhile, Macron said the Israeli occupation's strikes against Iran would probably continue and affirmed that France was not part of this attack.
"France did not take part in the execution" of strikes against Iran, he affirmed.
This is a new phase in the conflict in the region, he added.
Macron said Iran's possession of nuclear arms posed a direct threat to regional and international security, and the world should not accept that.
"We can't live in a world where Iran owns a nuclear bomb," he said.
Iran, he added, "continued in enriching uranium without any civilian justification and therefore abondoned its commitment to the international community. Iran bears huge responsibility for instability in the region." (end)
