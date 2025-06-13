From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash

TeraHash , the protocol democratizing Bitcoin mining, announced the strategic appointment of Nathan Cho , a distinguished legal veteran from NEAR Protocol, Cosmos and U.S. Bank, as its new Head of Legal. This strategic hire marks a significant accomplishment for the company, reinforcing its commitment to robust compliance and governance as it prepares for global expansion.







Mr. Cho brings over 15 years of distinguished legal leadership, with remarkable U.S.-based experience at the intersection of finance, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies. In his new role, he will oversee TeraHash's legal strategy, ensure compliance with global regulations, and build a comprehensive risk management process to support the protocol's innovative“mining-as-a-service” model.

“I am thrilled to join the TeraHash team at this turning point,” said Nathan Cho.“The company is solving a fundamental challenge in the digital asset space by making Bitcoin mining transparent, accessible, and secure. I look forward to helping the company expand, grow, and solidify its position as one of the most trusted names in decentralized mining.”

Nathan joins TeraHash after having served as General Counsel of All in Bits (Cosmos) and Deputy General Counsel of NEAR Foundation. His extensive career also includes senior roles at multiple fintech startups and U.S. Bank. He brings deep expertise in building legal frameworks for decentralized and blockchain-based ventures.

About TeraHash

