Aerial, An Argosy Portfolio Company, Acquires Hazard Protection Systems

WAYNE, Pa., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial Machine & Tool , ("Aerial"), a portfolio company of Argosy Private Equity has completed the acquisition of Hazard Protection Systems ("HazPro" or the "Company").

HazPro specializes in providing patented passive fire suppression solutions for military, industrial, and commercial vehicles-having delivered over 23,000 fire suppression kits to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, NATO Allies, and various truck manufacturers. The company's products are field-tested, ITAR-compliant, and export-approved by the U.S. State Department. HazPro focuses on systems that enhance safety by protecting both people and equipment from fire hazards and owns the design rights and technical data package for several tactical truck systems, making it the sole qualified vendor for multiple platforms.

Aerial specializes in providing aviation survivability and ground support solutions, focusing on ensuring the safety of personnel in dangerous operational environments. Aerial offers custom-engineered products such as emergency breathing systems, tactical vests, flotation devices, and helicopter rescue hooks. With over a century of experience, the company serves the Department of Defense and global partners, helping design, prototype, and manufacture products that perform under extreme conditions. Aerial solutions also include training, policy development, and technical support, aiming to enhance survivability in critical missions.

HazPro's high-quality, mission-critical products serve non-discretionary military needs, and benefit from significant barriers to entry. Under Aerial ownership, the company plans to expand its sales and increase its intellectual property portfolio, driving future growth.

Thomas Weidley, CEO of Aerial, stated, "We are excited to announce HazPro's acquisition by Aerial, which represents a natural extension of the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Aerial has been providing sewing and pouching services for HazPro products for many years, and this acquisition strengthens that partnership while expanding Aerial's capabilities in mission-critical markets."

"This acquisition not only enhances Aerial's intellectual property portfolio with HazPro's proprietary fire suppression systems, but it also creates immediate post-close synergies, which we believe position the business for future growth and increased value proposition to Aerial's customers," said Jack Nugent, Partner, Argosy Private Equity.

Integration is already underway. The Aerial and HazPro management teams, along with Argosy, are actively working on implementing Argosy's Value Acceleration Methodology (VAMTM) acquisition program to help integrate the operations, realize synergies between the companies, and seek to grow the combined company.

About Aerial Machine & Tool

Founded in 1926, Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of survivability products and services for the defense and commercial communities. Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation supplies the Department of Defense and First Responder Communities around the country with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments. The company also offers through-life support, training, and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase operational success. Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to growing and professionalizing U.S. manufacturing and business services companies, often family or founder owned. For nearly 30 years, Argosy Private Equity has partnered with more than 135 investments, focusing on companies with $3 to $10 million of EBITDA and substantial potential to grow. Argosy manages a diverse portfolio across six funds and over $1.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024.

For further information, please visit:

Contact:

Argosy Private Equity

Sarah Busch

[email protected]

SOURCE Argosy Private Equity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED