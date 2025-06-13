Ajman To Host 2025 Asian Fitness And Bodybuilding Championship For First Time

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, Ajman is all ready to host the 58th Asian Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship for the first time from June 15 to 17, 2025, at the Emirates Hospitality Centre. This championship will feature more athletes from 23 Asian countries, marking a significant milestone in Ajman's sporting history.

Along with the prestigious championship, the Emirate will also host the Asian Bodybuilding Federation's Annual Congress on June 14. A group of prominent figures, elite athletes and stakeholders from across the Asian continent, as well as heads of Asian and international federations will come together to discuss ways to develop the sport of bodybuilding at continental and global levels.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development will hold the official opening ceremony on Sunday morning, in the presence of dignitaries, officials, and representatives from local and regional sports federations, as well as the media and the public. The ceremony will include the official unveiling of the championship's logo and mascot, 'Mayed,' following its recent launch at the Arabian Travel Market, along with traditional cultural performances celebrating Emirati heritage and Ajman's unique cultural identity.

This prestigious championship offers a valuable platform to demonstrate Ajman's organisational excellence and promote its growing reputation as a hub for tourism, culture, and international events. The event also reflects the close collaboration between all relevant entities, most notably the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. It also aligns with the wise leadership's commitment to providing an exemplary model for hosting international championships and positioning Ajman as a leading destination on the global tourism map.

Hosting this championship marks a significant step in Ajman's broader strategy to integrate sports and tourism, highlighting the Emirate's evolving tourism and logistical infrastructure and its role in stimulating the local economy and hospitality sector.

In addition to the competition, the championship will feature a variety of cultural activities and performances. It will also shed light on significant investment opportunities in the hospitality and services sectors, reinforcing national efforts to foster a sustainable and diversified economy in line with the comprehensive sustainable development goals.