Proactive MD Announces Expansion Into North Dakota And Utah

Healthcare innovator accelerates national growth with new access points

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of multiple advanced primary care and urgent care sites in Utah and North Dakota. This expansion significantly increases Proactive MD's footprint across the western United States, providing new access points for employer-sponsored care and further advancing the organization's mission to deliver comprehensive, integrated healthcare to underserved populations.This announcement follows recent acquisitions in Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina, reinforcing Proactive MD's commitment to expanding healthcare access in both urban and rural communities. These newly acquired locations will deliver enhanced access to advanced primary care, urgent care, diagnostics, and pharmacy services-bringing high-quality care closer to the populations that need it most.“These access points are especially critical for the county, city, and state agency employees we serve,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD.“We remain committed to going where the needs are, innovating how care is delivered, and ensuring every patient has access to the support they deserve.”The new clinical sites are strategically located to provide employers and their employees with flexible options, including on-site, near-site, community-based, and telehealth services. This approach allows patients to choose care options that best fit their needs-whether they work in metropolitan areas or more remote regions.In addition to clinical care, the expanded sites will also support Proactive MD's integrated model by offering diagnostic testing and tailored pharmacy services. By bringing primary care, diagnostics, and pharmacy under one roof, Proactive MD simplifies the patient journey, reduces costs, and improves clinical outcomes.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology under one roof. Learn more about how Proactive MD is redefining the healthcare experience at .

