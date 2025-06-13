Coherent Launches Best-In-Class 18 W 880 Nm Single-Emitter Laser Diode For High-Performance DPSS Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today launches the SES18-880A-190-10, a high-power 880 nm single-emitter laser diode on sub mount, designed specifically for high-efficiency, high-reliability pumping of diode-pumped solid-state (DPSS) lasers.

Delivering 18 W optical output power with over 62% conversion efficiency and 97% polarization extinction ratio, the SES18-880A-190-10 sets a new benchmark for DPSS pump lasers in terms of performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. With a 190 μm emitter and one of the most competitive $/W ratios available in the 880 nm class, this product is ideal for precision applications requiring excellent beam quality and scalable power.

“The DPSS laser market is evolving rapidly, with demand growing in micromachining, advanced packaging, and semiconductor processing,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems at Coherent.“This new diode allows customers to realize the full benefits of 880 nm pumping-delivering lower quantum defects, reduced thermal lensing, and enhanced mode quality compared to traditional 808 nm solutions.”

Built on the 6-inch GaAs wafer platform from Coherent, the SES18-880A-190-10 benefits from fully vertically integrated manufacturing-from epitaxial wafer growth to chip design and sub mount packaging. Its advanced chip architecture ensures consistent performance, high polarization purity, and robust thermal management, making it a standout option for end-pumped DPSS systems. Its wavelength range (870–876 nm) and optimized front facet reflectivity are engineered for compatibility with Volume Bragg Grating (VBG) stabilization, offering precise wavelength control and alignment flexibility.

Variations of the product are available at 878, 885, and 888 nm to support different DPSS gain media. Coherent also offers fiber-coupled modules using the same chip technology, supporting a wide range of integration needs. These modules, including the FACTOR series, provide scalable, high-efficiency pumping for advanced laser systems.

The SES18-880A-190-10 is generally available.

For more information, meet our team at Laser World of Photonics, Munich, 24-27 June.

