Ericsson And Google Cloud Team Up To Deliver Carrier-Grade 5G Core As-A-Service Built With AI At The Foundation
Ericsson On-Demand delivers a significant shift in how core network services are deployed, managed and scaled
Provisions core services in minutes, allowing Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to scale effortlessly and pay only for what is used
Combines telecom-grade reliability with public cloud flexibility, for smaller core deployments
Provisioning in minutes: Launch core network services rapidly without lengthy deployment cycles.
Elastic scale: Instantaneously scale-up capacity to meet peak demands with no upfront capex or overprovisioning.
Cost-effective and transparent pricing: Consumption-based billing with no infrastructure or licensing fees.
Ability to quickly innovate: Allows CSPs to innovate at cloud pace and expand globally
Fully managed operations: Powered by Ericsson's 24/7 Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams with AI-assisted troubleshooting and lifecycle automation, further reducing time-to-resolution and operational overhead.
Built-in security & control: Geo-restricted deployments, identity and access management (IAM) policies, and cloud-native firewalls.
